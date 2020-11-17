Maine virus infections continue to grow at alarming pace

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s rate of infection is continuing to grow at an alarming pace as the state recorded its second-highest number of daily infections Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases climbed to 190, compared to 91 two weeks ago and 30 a month ago, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

All told, there were 246 cases — two shy of the daily record — reported by the Maine CDC on Tuesday. One person died, bringing the statewide death toll to 166, officials said.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, warned warned last week of “forceful and widespread” community transmission throughout the state.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

SKIING SAFETY

Skiing areas must take steps to ensure social distancing and mask use in their indoor areas this winter, the administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday. The administration released its “COVID-19 Prevention Checklist” for indoor activities at ski areas.

The Mills administration said it developed the rules in cooperation with Ski Maine, which represents ski centers in the state.

“We know this season will look much different than any we have ever seen, but the same great ski and snowboard experience that Maine is famous for will remain the same,” said Dirk Gouwens, executive director of the association.

___

AGRICULTURE SHOW

Maine’s largest agricultural event will take place online over the course of five days in January.

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show, which has been held for eight decades, will take place online from Jan. 19-23, the Maine Department of Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry said Monday. The event usually draws the state’s agriculture community to the Augusta Civic Center.

The agriculture department said this year’s event will include live and prerecorded presentations and forums on farming and forestry issues. There will also be exhibits and networking opportunities.

There are usually more than 100 unique sessions during the trades show, but there will be fewer this time.

