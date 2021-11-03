A clean energy project seeking to connect Massachusetts to renewable hydroelectric power generated in Quebec appears imperiled after voters in Maine largely signaled at the ballot box that they hope to prohibit new electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region.

Maine’s Question 1, which asked voters if they “want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region” and require legislative approval for such projects, was on track for victory in Tuesday’s election, according to a report from the Portland Press Herald.

The ballot question’s success would prohibit construction of such electric transmission infrastructure in a portion of Maine where the New England Clean Energy Connect project was planned, though it would not necessarily doom the proposal.

NECEC carries major implications for Massachusetts, whose leaders viewed the hydroelectric power that could flow from Quebec to the Bay State as a way to help fulfill the state’s 2016 clean energy law.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, an environmental group that opposed the Central Maine Power corridor project, praised the results as votes were still being counted Tuesday night.

“Maine residents have voted decisively to terminate the CMP corridor, which means the time has come for CMP to respect the will of Maine people by stopping this project immediately. If CMP fails to halt construction activities right away, then the Department of Environmental Protection should move quickly to suspend the permit and require that CMP begin restoring areas of Western Maine that already have been damaged,” said Pete Didisheim, the group’s advocacy director. “We also call on Massachusetts to honor this electoral outcome by selecting an alternative option for meeting its climate goals without imposing significant environmental harm on another New England state.”

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said passage of the ballot question would set “a really difficult precedent” by retroactively denying appeals granted years ago.

“Truly electrifying big pieces of what is currently a fossil fuel-based economy isn’t going to work if people aren’t willing to accept transmission capacity to make that happen. You can’t get from here to there without transmission capacity,” Baker said. “And I think that’s the reason why [former Maine Gov.] Paul LePage and [Maine Gov.] Janet Mills — two people who don’t agree on very much — absolutely agree that this project should move forward.”

The first project eyes to bring Quebec hydro to Massachusetts, the Northern Pass project through the White Mountains of New Hampshire, was abandoned in 2018 when regulators in that state had not approved a necessary certification.

