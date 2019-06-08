Maine wardens recover body of kayaker from Standish lake

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says members of the dive team have recovered the body of a kayaker last seen when he set out to go fishing on Watchic Lake in Standish.

The body of 39-year-old Timothy Clauge, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, was found in about 29-feet of water Saturday afternoon about one-third of a mile from where he was spotted launching his kayak around midnight Friday morning. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Clauge’s body was first observed by wardens using side-scan sonar.

Clauge was reported missing early Friday afternoon. His overturned kayak was recovered Friday by an area resident.

