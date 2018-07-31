EDDINGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine wardens say they’ve recovered the body of a boater who tried to help a swimmer in a pond and went missing.

The Maine Warden Service says the call came in Monday night, reporting a 54-year-old man went into Chemo Pond in Eddington to help a struggling swimmer and never resurfaced. WGME-TV reports the body was found early Tuesday in about 20 feet of water.

Authorities say they found the body using an underwater drone device.

The name of the victim has not been released.

