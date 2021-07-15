AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are warning residents of a text message phishing scam that targets people regarding their drivers licenses.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Wednesday the text messages come from someone claiming to be the “Secretary of State Drivers License Facility,” and the texter asks the recipient to click a link to “complete this verification.” She said the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles never contacts residents via text messages about their drivers licenses.

Bellows said phishing scams such as this one seek to trick people into exposing personal information. They can also expose phones and computers to malware. She said anyone who suspects they were targeted by a phishing scam can report the scam to her office.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)