CHELSEA, Maine (AP) — A 95-year-old woman died after a fire swept through her house in the town of Chelsea, Maine fire officials say.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The owner of the home, Gladys McGuire, was found dead inside the home where she lived alone. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death.

Officials from the Fire Marshal’s office were called in to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

