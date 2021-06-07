OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine on Monday arrested a 28-year-old woman stemming from the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Police charged Hillary Goding of Old Town with manslaughter. Emergency responders went to a home in Old Town on Friday after Goding reported her daughter was not breathing. The daughter was later pronounced dead at a Bangor hospital.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Sunday, but the results were not being released. Goding was arrested Saturday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. It was unclear on Monday if she had retained an attorney.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and local police are still investigating the child’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)