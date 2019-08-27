Maine woman held on fugitive charge for fatal crash in Pa.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who failed to show up for her trial two months ago for a fatal crash in Pennsylvania is behind bars in her home state.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 30-year-old Stacey Clark, of Ellsworth, was arrested over the weekend when police pulled over a car in which she was a passenger. Clark waived the right to an extradition hearing on Monday.

Police say Clark was driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2017 when her car crashed into a utility pole in Nicholson Township, Pennsylvania. One of her passengers died.

Clark remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. Jail paperwork did not indicate if she has an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)