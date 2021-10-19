BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A woman charged in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jessica Trefethen, 35, of Stockton Springs, entered the plea on Monday, about four months after her son, Maddox Williams, arrived unresponsive at a hospital. The boy died from blunt-force injuries including a fractured spine, a brain bleed and ruptured bowel, the medical examiner said.

Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Maddox was one of four children who died in June in Maine, and his death attracted widespread attention in the state.

The case was reminiscent of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, who suffered abuse before her death in February 2018. Marissa’s mother and the mother’s former husband were both convicted of murder.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)