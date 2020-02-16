Maine woman reunited with class ring that she lost nearly 5 decades ago

A Maine woman says her husband’s class ring lost nearly five decades ago was recently found by someone in Finland.

Debra McKenna said the ring was a gift that was given to her by her late husband in high school in 1973 when they started dating.

She had lost that ring one day at a department store in Portland.

“I set it on the side of the sink and when I went back – once I realized it was gone – I went back in and it was gone,” McKenna told 7News.

Decades later she received a call from a classmate who said the ring was located in by someone Finland.

That person contacted the Morse High School alumni association who used the initials on the ring to match it with McKenna’s late husband Shawn.

The ring was apparently buried in 8 inches of dirt in a small European town.

A shipbuilder found the ring and used a metal detector to get it out.

McKenna said she got the ring in the mail last week from the shipbuilder.

No one knows how exactly the ring got there, but McKenna said her husband believed that everything happens for a reason.

