Maine woman subdues attacking fox with baseball bat

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman escaped injury after a fox attacked her outside her home in Brunswick.

Kimberly Bashant was on her deck smoking Friday when the animal came up the stairs and bit her leg, the Times Record reported.

Bashant says she managed to knock the fox unconscious with a baseball bat before it was able to break the skin on her leg.

Bashant’s neighbors killed the animal after they heard her yelling and came over to help, according to Cmdr. Paul Hansen.

Hansen said that no one could have been exposed to rabies since the fox didn’t break skin so the animal will not be tested.

“I’ve always kept a bat out there by my chair just in case an animal or someone came up and attacked me,” Bashant said Monday. “I never thought it would actually happen.”

