On Sunday, the state of Maine announced that a Winslow woman won $896,809 in a sweepstakes held to encourage Maine residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kay Spofford, a dialysis dietitian in her early 60s, was vaccinated in January and February. In a statement released by the office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Spofford said winning felt “surreal.”

“My husband and I strive for a simple life, but this money will give us peace of mind in our retirement and allow us to make repairs to our house and travel to visit our children and our grandbaby on the way,” she said. “I encourage everyone in Maine to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe and to help Maine continue leading the fight against COVID-19.”

The sweepstakes prize represented $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine. Residents age 12 and older who received at least one dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Maine since December 15, 2020, were eligible to enter.

Maine received nearly 350,260 entries.

