AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers can begin requesting absentee ballots online, and they’ll be mailed once they’re printed, officials said Monday.

The Online Absentee Ballot Request Service went live on the Maine secretary of state’s website on Monday. The system notifies municipal clerks who mail the absentee ballots once they’re available.

Any registered Maine voter can vote via absentee ballots that’s either mailed or delivered in person prior to the Nov. 3 election.

The U.S. Postal Service recently warned many states, including Maine, that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said he’s encouraging voters not to delay in mailing in absentee ballots. “That’s really the solution to this entire enigma. Don’t wait. Take care of it as soon as you can,” he said.

