Mainers to pause to remember Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest city is one of many communities remembering the 9/11 terrorists attacks on the 17th anniversary.

Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Vern Malloch are participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Allen Park on Tuesday. There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the moment a plane struck the World Trade Center in New York.

Maine is a footnote in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ringleader Mohamed Atta and accomplice Abdulaziz Alomari flew from Portland to Boston where they joined other hijackers and boarded larger plane that they crashed into the World Trade Center.

