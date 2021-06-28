PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s emergency order about the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared the “state of civil emergency” in the early days of the pandemic. She has said the order will end on Wednesday.

The ordered has allowed Mills to use state resources to try to control the spread of the virus in Maine. Republicans and Democrats have sparred for months about whether the emergency order has gone on for too long.

Republicans have also charged that the order gave Mills too much authority and future orders should be more limited. Mills and other Democrats have said the order played a key role in reducing the state’s burden from coronavirus.

Maine has suffered a lower toll of infections and deaths from coronavirus than many other rural states with similar size populations. The state’s economy is also largely reopened and most mask orders have been rescinded.

