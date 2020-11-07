Maine’s fall turkey hunt ends for the year

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall turkey hunt is ending for the season.

The state has two turkey hunts, in the fall and spring. Fall hunters are allowed to take turkeys of either sex, while spring hunters can take only bearded turkeys. The fall season ends Saturday for 2020.

While the turkey season is ending, numerous other fall hunts are still going on in Maine. It’s still legal to hunt the rest of the state’s “big four” — deer, moose and bears — until Nov. 28. Deer season extends into December for some archers and muzzleloaders.

The fall hunts are subject to geographic restrictions and other rules. Hunters are advised to check with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife first.

