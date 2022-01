WESTBROOK, Maine (WHDH) — A natural phenomenon has reappeared in Westbrook, Maine.

The city shared a video of an ice disk in the Prescumpscot River.

The spinning disk forms when there is a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect.

It has formed over the past few winters.

