Maine’s largest city looking for bids for bike share program

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest city is looking for proposals from companies to pilot a bicycle sharing program.

Portland officials say Thursday the city has issued the request for proposals for the design, operation and maintenance of a bicycle sharing program for a year and possibly longer. Officials say they expect the bidder to start the pilot project this spring.

Portland plans to utilize a dockless bike share program allowing people to use bicycles for short, one-way trips. It says the program would help users connect to buses and other transportation hubs to reduce driving trips.

Portland officials say the program could include the entire city, but it will also accept proposals that use a narrower scope. It says bicycles would be allowed to be parked in the public right-of-way or in parks.

