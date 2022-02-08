PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest city is banning the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The Portland City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve the ban, which takes effect on June 1. That’s the day a similar new law takes effect in Bangor.

More than 300 communities around the country have restricted sale of the products, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Maine lawmakers are also looking at a potential statewide ban of flavored tobacco. A bill about the subject is expected to come up for a vote sometime this spring.

Portland Councilor Tae Chong said the ban is “one way to help the overall health of our kids and also marginalized populations.”

