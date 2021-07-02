PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine’s largest city said it will go forward with a “fireworks only” July Fourth celebration this weekend.

Portland holds the largest July Fourth celebration in the state, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s event. City officials said this year’s event will not include a musical performance or any ticketed events, but fireworks will happen on Sunday.

The lack of additional events is to avoid encouraging mass gatherings, city officials said. The fireworks themselves will take place on Eastern Promenade as usual.

City officials are encouraging residents to also view the fireworks from other locations such as East End Beach, Baxter Boulevard and Payson Park.

The event will necessitate numerous street closures. A rain date is planned for July 5 if needed.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)