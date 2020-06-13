Maine’s virtual moose lottery has hunters logged on

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hunters are eager to find out the winners of a coveted moose hunting permit.

The Pine Tree State typically gives out about 2,000 moose permits in a lottery that attracts tens of thousands of entries. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

The moose lottery is usually part of a public festival, but this year it’s a virtual event. The hunt itself takes place every fall. It runs from Sept. 28 to Nov. 28 this year.

Maine’s moose population has been the subject of scientific study in recent years because of its vulnerability to parasites and climate change. The state has about 60,000 to 70,000 moose.

