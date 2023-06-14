7Weather- We’ve been tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Strong wind, small hail and lightning will continue to be threats as the line of showers and storms moves east and more north across our region. The activity will come to an end past sunset tonight, as the storms lose energy.

Overnight, we’ll dry out. We’ll start tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 50s/near 60°. Expect some patchy fog as you get going in the morning. It’ll be a nice day overall! We’ll see partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures reach the upper 70s/near 80°. Other than a small chance for a shower later in the day, Thursday is dry. Below is one model showing the potential for an isolated evening shower.

Friday should be another dry, as the arrival of rain trends later. We’ll watch an area of low pressure to our southwest that’ll bring rain Saturday. Showers will continue to rotate in Sunday.

Saturday will be a wet day with the EURO, GFS and Canadian models (shown respectively below) in agreement on that area of low pressure tracking across our region bringing rain. Temperatures will take a slight nosedive compared to the warm week we’ve had. Highs will max out in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black