BOCA RATON, Fla. (WHDH) — A single-engine plane making an emergency crash landing in Boca Raton, Florida almost struck an airport maintenance worker Wednesday morning.

A surveillance camera from Reliable Jet Maintenance captured employee Elvis Padilla running away as the aircraft crash-landed on Airport Road off Interstate 95 just after 10:30 a.m.

“It came in at an angle, I believe, when the tail end of the airplane hit the tree,” Padilla said.

Padilla and his co-worker, German Gomez, ran toward the plane to help rescue those inside.

Gomez pulled out the co-pilot as Padilla rescued the pilot.

“When I walked up on him, he was very disoriented,” Padilla said. “He looked like he was in shock, and he was bleeding profusely from the mouth and nose area.”

Officials say both pilots appeared to be OK and only one was taken to the hospital.

The plane appears to be a total loss.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

