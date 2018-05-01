Major Amazon expansion includes new office, 2K jobs in Boston

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – Amazon has unveiled plans for a major expansion in Boston’s Seaport District.

The Seattle-based company announced Tuesday that it will bring 2,000 new technology jobs into the city in fields that include robotics, cloud computing and machine learning. The expansion would more than double the current number of workers it has in Boston.

“Amazon is excited to create 2,000 more jobs in greater Boston,” said Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s, Vice President and Head Scientist of Amazon Alexa, who is based in the Boston area. “In just a few years, we’ve grown from a handful of software developers and scientists to a team of more than 1,200, inventing new capabilities and products on behalf of millions of customers around the world. Thank you to all our partners across the city and the state for welcoming us, helping us create these thousands of new jobs, and contributing to the already vibrant tech industry in the area.”

Amazon says it plans to move into a 430,000-square-foot office space in 2021, and promises funding to help train residents for technology jobs.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh both praised the announcement, with Walsh calling it a “tremendous vote of confidence” in the city’s economy.

“It’s great news for Boston that Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Seaport, bringing new jobs and economic opportunities to our city,” said Walsh. “This project is a tremendous vote of confidence in our economy, and will be a welcome addition to Boston’s growing and thriving workforce and business landscape.”

Boston remains on a list of 20 finalists competing for Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters and the estimated 50,000 jobs that would bring.

A recent LinkedIn survey named Amazon the most desirable workplace in the county.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)