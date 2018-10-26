Major artery into Portland shut down by milk tanker crash

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Portland Fire Department says a tanker truck hauling milk crashed through a guardrail on I-295, causing major traffic problems in Portland.

Southbound traffic from Falmouth into Portland was reduced to one lane, and all lanes were closed for a good part of the afternoon.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital.

A mixture of diesel fuel and milk spilled at the crash site, and the remainder had to be pumped out of the truck before the wreck was removed. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine Department of Transportation were on the scene.

