BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Back Bay are pushing for the city to pause on a new bike lane design on Boylston Street where part of the street would change to one lane of traffic for cars.

Residents have gathered at Berkeley Street Thursday to express their concerns on whether the plan will cut down on congestion, while bicyclists say the bike lane infrastructure needs to be built up.

With this plan, adding bike lanes to these streets among others means some of the busiest streets in the city will be turned into one lane roads for cars.

The Mayor’s Office released in a statement that Boylston will become one lane, with turning lanes and a bus lane between Ring Road and before Dartmouth Street. The single lane road turns to two through travel lanes for cars between Exeter and Dartmouth Streets with a left turn lane.

Berkeley Street and Boylston Street are two of the roadways the city is looking to add these bike lanes to, turning three lanes of traffic for cars to one to expand the bike lane that bikers say is too narrow to ensure their safety.

Residents argue that this plan is to serve bikers and not the people who live on these streets.

To cut down on congestion, Mayor Michelle Wu is offering alternative ways for people to get where they need to go without their car. The increased traffic also poses a threat to bicyclists, so city officials want to add bike lanes in a place like Boylston Street.

“The mix and how the street is organized is quite dangerous and chaotic,” Wu said. “Anyone who is been trying to shop there or get around there you know there’s cars flying all over the place, double parking, people circling around looking for parking.”

Wu says the city is so densely built that residents, motorists and bicyclists need to work with the space they have.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)