BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major crash with injuries on the Sagamore Bridge on Saturday that led to lengthy traffic delays and prompted officials to temporarily close the bridge in both directions and warn motorists to seek alternate routes.

The bridge was closed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to clean up the damaged vehicles following the crash around 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Major accident on Sagamore Bridge involving 5 vehicles with injuries and entrapment.



Sagamore Bridge currently closed in both directions.



SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE pic.twitter.com/3BgQaOZRrW — Bourne Police Dept. (@BournePD) June 17, 2023

