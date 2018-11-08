Major delays on I-93 after debris flies off tractor-trailer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists heading into Boston are dealing with major traffic delays Thursday morning after debris flew off a tractor-trailer and hit two vehicles.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 20 found a pair of disabled vehicles and debris in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Two lanes are closed in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Delays of more than an hour are expected as traffic has been brought to a standstill on the Zakim Bridge.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

No movement on Zakim or 93 SB. Seek alternate route. #7News pic.twitter.com/tzuZU7FDrP — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 8, 2018

#MAtraffic Rte 93 S/B, south of X 20 in #Boston, debris fell from TT causing 2 disabled motor vehicles. Two right lanes closed. No injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 8, 2018

