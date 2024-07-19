Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue that caused Friday’s major disruptions is not a security incident of cyber attack.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” the company said in a statement. “This is not a security incident or cyberattack.”

Major businesses affected by the global outage include companies like Microsoft, Visa, and Amazon. SkyNews in the U.K. had their broadcasts disrupted, and even the London Stock Exchange experienced issues.

“Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers,” CrowdStrike said.

Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted.

This is a developing story

