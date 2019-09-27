‘Major’ gas leak in Lawrence prompts evacuations, school closures

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Evacuations are underway as emergency crews respond to a “major” gas leak in Lawrence.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency advised the public to the third-alarm event in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street early Friday morning.

Columbia Gas has shut off gas to the area and says crews are going door-to-door to alert 146 customers.

Residents could be seen fleeing their homes and heading to shelter as firefighters knocked on doors throughout the neighborhoods.

About 80 residents went to the Arlington Middle School, which has been set up as a shelter, according to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross added that they are assisting more than 100 people in total.

Lawrence Public Schools closed Wetherbee School due to a power outage related to the emergency utility work.

Mayor Dan Rivera added that Lawrence Catholic Academy is also closed.

Officials are investigating the cause of the leak.

This comes just over a year after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, which left one dead, dozens injured and more than 100 structures destroyed or damaged throughout Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018 had been caused by a gas line that became overpressurized during a routine replacement of old cast iron pipelines in Lawrence, officials concluded last October.

Federal officials are now recommending stronger nationwide requirements for natural gas systems.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Lawrence Mayor calling this a level one gas leak in the area of Andover and Merrimack streets#7news pic.twitter.com/bA40TQfv7x — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 27, 2019

People evacuated from the Lawrence gas leak were taken to Arlington Middle School for shelter. Many of them showed up in blankets and in their pajamas. @7News pic.twitter.com/lwB1PmlDhq — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 27, 2019

Columbia Gas crews working with Lawrence FD and PD following gas leak near South Broadway and Salem St in Lawrence. Gas is shut off and area being made safe. Crews going door to door to 146 customers. Working with local officials to investigate cause of leak and make repairs. — Columbia Gas MA (@ColumbiaGasMA) September 27, 2019

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is advising there is a 3rd alarm event in #Lawrence. MEMA states “Major gas leak leading to evacuations in the area. South Broadway/Merrimack Lawrence” — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 27, 2019

Lawrence police say they are responding to a gas leak at south broadway and salem street. They are also working along with fire to secure the area and precautionary evacuations are underway @7News pic.twitter.com/4SO4MiObXh — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) September 27, 2019

