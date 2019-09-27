‘Major’ gas leak in Lawrence prompts evacuations, school closures

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Evacuations are underway as emergency crews respond to a “major” gas leak in Lawrence.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency advised the public to the third-alarm event in the area of South Broadway and Salem Street early Friday morning.
Columbia Gas has shut off gas to the area and says crews are going door-to-door to alert 146 customers.
Residents could be seen fleeing their homes and heading to shelter as firefighters knocked on doors throughout the neighborhoods.
About 80 residents went to the Arlington Middle School, which has been set up as a shelter, according to the American Red Cross.
The American Red Cross added that they are assisting more than 100 people in total.
Lawrence Public Schools closed Wetherbee School due to a power outage related to the emergency utility work.
Mayor Dan Rivera added that Lawrence Catholic Academy is also closed.
Officials are investigating the cause of the leak.
This comes just over a year after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, which left one dead, dozens injured and more than 100 structures destroyed or damaged throughout Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.
The series of explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018 had been caused by a gas line that became overpressurized during a routine replacement of old cast iron pipelines in Lawrence, officials concluded last October.
Federal officials are now recommending stronger nationwide requirements for natural gas systems.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)