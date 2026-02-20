Major League Soccer opens its 31st season this weekend, kicking off one of the most consequential two-year stretches in the league’s history.

There’s the impact of the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, then, in 2027, MLS will switch to a summer to spring schedule to align more closely with its international counterparts.

MLS will take a seven-week break for the World Cup from May 25 to July 16. Many of the league’s stars, including Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and LAFC’s Son Heung-min, are expected to play in the tournament.

MLS is hoping after that to see the so-called “World Cup Bump,” or a surge in interest that both men’s and women’s leagues often experience around soccer’s premier tournament.

“The World Cup will accelerate the growth of the sport across North America in ways we’ve never seen before. Major League Soccer is uniquely positioned at the center of that moment, with all 13 host cities in the U.S. and Canada home to MLS clubs,” Commissioner Don Garber said. “We expect to have a record number of players in the tournament, and our facilities and communities will play a role in delivering the tournament.”

The schedule shift next year aims to put MLS in a more competitive position in the transfer market, while also freeing up players for national team duty for major international tournaments during the summer.

Under the new calendar, league play will begin in mid- to late July 2027, with the final day of the regular season in April 2028. The playoffs and championship will take place in May.

The league would go on an extended break during the winter, with just a few games played in early December and none in January before resuming in early to mid-February.

“Our new format makes sense for our players, our fans, and our clubs, aligning us with the global transfer market, reducing national team conflicts, and strengthening the timing of our playoffs,” Garber said. “It reflects exactly where we see MLS going, not just aligning with the best leagues in the world but competing with them.”

Garber has described this next phase as MLS 3.0. Other issues currently being considered by MLS are changes to the playoff format and conference alignment.

The MLS season kicks off this weekend with a marquee match on Saturday night between Son’s LAFC and Messi’s Miami at the Los Angeles Coliseum before an anticipated crowd of some 70,000 fans.

Miami’s might

How did Inter Miami build on last year’s championship season in MLS? They got better, of course.

In addition to two-time league MVP Messi and his 29 goals in conference play, and fellow former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, Miami added Mexican international Germán Berterame and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

The Herons also made the transfer of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid permanent.

Berterame, who was born in Argentina but is a naturalized Mexican and plays for Mexico’s national team, comes from Liga MX’s Monterrey, where he has scored 68 goals in 153 appearances since 2022.

The additions should help make up for the departures of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who retired after Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the MLS Cup title game last season.

Incoming notables

In addition to Berterame in Miami, there are a few other notable names joining MLS this season.

Among them is Colombian international James Rodriguez, who is with Minnesota United on a short-term contract. Rodriguez’s deal runs through June with a club option for the remainder of the season following the World Cup.

The signing is as consequential for the midfielder as it is for the Loons. Rodriguez needs to get some quality playing time to earn a spot on Colombia’s World Cup squad.

“Yes, it’s true I’ve played for big clubs, good clubs, but I wanted this league. I wanted to play here,” Rodriguez said. “That’s why I am here to help and hopefully win things. That’s what I want because I always want to win.”

Other key offseason acquisitions include forward Timo Werner, who joined the San Jose Earthquakes from RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga; Romanian forward Louis Munteanu, acquired by D.C. United; and Brazilian winger Guilherme, who joined the Houston Dynamo from Santos.

Coaching carousel

Nearly one-third of the league’s teams have new coaches this season. Probably the highest profile of the new hires is former U.S. team captain Michael Bradley, who takes over as head coach of the New York Red Bulls, a job his father once held.

“We are going to, from day one, set out to create an environment that challenges the players, that brings out the best in them, that develops them individually, and to create a team that when we step on the field, people watching, they see a team that is different, they see a team that when they leave the stadium they want to come back,” Bradley said.

Tata Martino returns to Atlanta United, the club he led to an MLS Cup title in 2018 before stints with the Mexican national team and Inter Miami.

Other new coaches this season include: Henrik Rydström at the Columbus Crew, Matt Wells at the Colorado Rapids, Marc Dos Santos at LAFC, Cameron Knowles at Minnesota United, Marko Mitrović at the New England Revolution, Raphaël Wicky at Sporting Kansas City and Yoann Damet at St. Louis City.

