BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A major water main break flooded the streets of Braintree Monday night and impacted the town’s water supply.

Utility crews are working to repair the break that was reported near the intersection of Granite and Davis Road, according to police.

The break is causing issues town-wide and police are urging residents to be patient.

There has been no word on what may have caused the breaks.

