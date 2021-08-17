CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A major motion picture is set to be filmed in the Bay State with some scenes taking place at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

MIT officials sent a letter to the community to inform them that those on campus may notice filming activity from Friday to Monday for an upcoming movie with the working title “Summer Break.”

Reports say that the motion picture being filmed is actually “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Part of that production will include a scene that follows a series of vehicles as they drive on the streets around MIT, MIT Executive Vice President and Treasurer Glen Shor and MIT Vice President for Communications Alfred Ironside announced.

Filming, which will consist primarily of overnight driving scenes, will happen mainly around West Campus, including a portion outside W20 by the Kresge Oval and a daytime scene by the front entrance of Simmons.

“Although we are not at liberty to share details of the plot at this stage, we believe that there is real value in MIT being represented in this film,” Shor and Ironside wrote in the letter. “When the film becomes public, we hope you’ll have the opportunity to see for yourselves!”

Students, faculty, and staff who have returned to campus will receive more specific information about the dates, times, and locations of filming so they can plan accordingly as this may impact them.

