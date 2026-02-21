BOSTON (WHDH) - A nor’easter expected to roar into the state overnight Sunday is expected to drop up to two feet of snow on parts of the South Shore and Cape Cod and at least a foot of snow across much of the rest of the state. It’s also going to bring damaging wind gusts and the potential for coastal flooding.

The storm is expected to begin around 7 p.m. Sunday night and continue through 7 p.m. Monday night. The hardest snow is expected to fall early Monday morning with the potential of several inches an hour and blizzard conditions.

Between18-24 inches expected to fall on the South Shore and Cape, 12-18 inches for the Boston and MetroWest areas out to 495, and 6-12 inches in Worcester County and Western Massachusetts.

