BOSTON (WHDH) - A major power outage is impacting several buildings on Boston University’s campus, according to an alert from the university.

The power outage affects campus buildings along Commonwealth Ave., but is expected to be fixed by 6 p.m. Monday evening, BU said in an alert.

All dining and store locations at Warren Towers at 700 Commonwealth Ave. will be closed for the rest of the day, the university said. Mugar Library will also be closed.

“If you have classes tonight in the affected buildings, please contact your professor to see if your class will be held,” university officials said.

The first-floor lobby of 665 Commonwealth Ave. — the Center for Computing and Data Sciences — is available as a cooling center until 10 p.m., BU said. Marciano Commons at 100 Bay State Road is available for dining.

According to BU’s website, the power issue was discovered at 10:55 a.m., and an update at 2:45 p.m. confirmed the ongoing outage.

Eversource and BU Facilities are working to restore the buildings’ power.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)