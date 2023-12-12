The unexpected closure of a major bridge in Rhode Island caused traffic headaches for drivers Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the Washington Bridge, which connects Providence to the eastern part of the city, will be closed for at least two weeks.

The sudden closure of the westbound lanes is due to “critical failure” of parts of the original 1960s-built infrastructure of the bridge.

Authorities said depending on the extent of the issues, repair work could take three months or longer.

Emergency Announcement:



Due to the finding of a critical failure of some original 1960's bridge components, we will close the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.



Initially, all the westbound lanes will be closed and traffic diverted to alternate routes. In the next two to… pic.twitter.com/zH0r6Ikff2 — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) December 11, 2023

