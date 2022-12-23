ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday’s storm is bringing down trees and power lines across Massachusetts, causing outages in many areas.

In Andover, several trees caused issues overnight and during the morning commute. One took down wires on High Street at Olde Berry Road and another hit a house and crushed a car on Route 114.

Downed trees and wires in Andover right now on High Street at Olde Berry Rd has police re-routing traffic this morning and the winds continue to howl #7News pic.twitter.com/oXsnmj4IS3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 23, 2022

Breaking: falling tree has hit a house and crushed a car here on route 114 in North Andover overnight as both the wind and the rain ramps up #7news pic.twitter.com/DJpscCtYE4 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 23, 2022

Strong winds also took down trees in Beverly and on Washington Street in Wellesley, where the road is temporarily shut down while crews clean up.

Officials say their main concerns Friday morning are live wires and traffic lights without power. Residents are asked to stay away from downed lines and be extra cautious while driving.