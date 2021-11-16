FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being warned of major traffic delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham after a truck crashed and toppled a highway sign on Tuesday morning.
Video from SKY7 HD showed a green overhead sign resting on the ground on the side of the highway.
All travel lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m. but traffic is backed up into Millbury.
Delays of up 70 minutes are expected.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
