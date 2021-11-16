FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being warned of major traffic delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham after a truck crashed and toppled a highway sign on Tuesday morning.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a green overhead sign resting on the ground on the side of the highway.

All travel lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m. but traffic is backed up into Millbury.

Delays of up 70 minutes are expected.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Scene clear, all lanes open https://t.co/YVTJpR0Vvp — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 16, 2021

All lanes are open! Delays still over an hour, stretching all the way to Millbury 🤭 @7News https://t.co/EGaaqxht7g — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) November 16, 2021

