FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft family on Friday announced that construction of the “most dramatic” improvements to Gillette Stadium since its opening in 2002 will get underway in the north end of the stadium beginning in early 2022.

The transformational upgrades include a reimagined plaza leading into the stadium, an enhanced lighthouse, a prominent new HD video board, and improved concession locations, a post on the Patriots’ official website indicated.

The north end of the stadium will ultimately be defined by 75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces that bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels, and the upper concourse, according to the Kraft family’s plans.

The new curved-radius video board will be the largest outdoor board in the United States, measuring 370 feet by 60 feet with 22,200 square feet of display space, the organization said. It will show game action, replays, statistics, and fantasy football updates.

Lighthouse renovations will increase the structure to 218 feet in height and add a 360-degree observation deck at the top that provides sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place, and beyond.

The fan entrance to the north end of the stadium will be redesigned with a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza, as well as a landscaped staircase that will lead guests up to the main concourse, where fans will have a view of the field looking toward the south end zone video board and the Patriots’ six Super Bowl banners.

The work is expected to be completed in time for the state of the 2023 NFL season.

