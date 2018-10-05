Major water main break creates mess in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A major water main break is causing problems for motorists in Arlington on Friday.

Officials responding to a report of a break on Appleton Street around 11:30 a.m. found water gushing into the road.

The street is closed between Dow Ave and West Street. Traffic detours are in place.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

It’s not clear when the break will be repaired.