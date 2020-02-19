MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A major water main break is disrupting traffic on a busy Manchester, New Hampshire roadway.

The main break on Mammoth Road flooded the street and caused the pavement to buckle.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police say a section of the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)