Major water main break floods Boston streets, O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked through the night to clean up the remnants of a major water main break that flooded several Boston streets and a section of the O’Neill Tunnel.

The water main broke in the area of Summer and High streets around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving water gushing into the roads.

Exit 20A on Interstate 93 was temporarily closed after water started pouring into the O’Neill Tunnel.

Water service has since been restored to the area and the water main has been repaired, according to the

Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

