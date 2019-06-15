Major water main break in Dorchester shuts down busy street

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break shut down part of a major road in Dorchester Saturday night.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid Gallivan Boulevard near Hallet Street as crews work to repair a water main break that has flooded the area.
It is unclear when the road will be reopened.
