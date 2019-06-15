Major water main break in Dorchester shuts down busy street

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break shut down part of a major road in Dorchester Saturday night.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid Gallivan Boulevard near Hallet Street as crews work to repair a water main break that has flooded the area.

It is unclear when the road will be reopened.

Advisory from @MassDOT – in #Boston Gallivan Boulevard closed at Hallet St due to a water main break;no ETA on when it reopens — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 16, 2019

