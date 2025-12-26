EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a major water main break in East Bridgewater Friday morning that sent water pouring down a street.

The water main burst in the area of 1400 block of Central Street in at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The water main is owned by the city of Brockton. Customers said they saw their water pressure drop until crews could isolate the leak.

“I came out and it was like, I thought we were in California with the way the floods are happening in California now just pouring down. It was like a river coming down the street,” said one neighbor.

Cindy Cetoute lives in one of the homes that was majorly impacted by the break. Her garage flooded, and crews have to dig up her driveway in order to fix the broken main.

“My mom called me, she said there’s a lot of water outside and when I looked out my window I see the water and I thought it was my pool collapse, but no that was not the pool, it was the main water,” she said. “This is my first time seeing my driveway like this, but you know they said they will fix everything fully.”

She said many of her belongings were damaged by the flooding.

“I have my personal stuff, clothes, mattress, fridge, and the floor too has some damage,” Cetoute said.

Crews worked into the night Friday to clean up the mess.

