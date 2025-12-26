EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - According to the East Bridgewater Police Department, there is a major water main break in the area of 1400 block of Central Street.

Police say the road will be closed from Franklin Street to Cedar Street as crews work to fix the break, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)