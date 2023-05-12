METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Methuen that has left a road near the fire station closed and 30 homes without water service, the city said.
The break on East Street near Swan Street prompted emergency crews to close the road from Russ Street to Swan Street at the East Fire Station, the city sad in a tweet.
Repair crews have been on scene since 3 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
