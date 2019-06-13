Major water main break in Salem blocking vehicle access to MBTA station

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to repair a major water main break in Salem that left a busy area near the MBTA station flooded Thursday night.
The water main break occurred on Bridge Street near an access road to the MBTA’s Salem Station.
The City of Salem announced that Bridge Street is closed from Route 114 to the on and off-ramps near Bridge Street Sports.
The MBTA announced Thursday night that the break meant cars were temporarily unable to enter or exit the garage.
