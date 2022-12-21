BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm is coming to the United States just days before Christmas weekend.

The Midwest is expected to be slammed by snow on Thursday and the Northeast could see a lot of wind and rain on Friday.

With now and ice comes cancellations and delays, which some airports across the country have already seen this week.

At Logan International Airport, travelers leaving Boston Wednesday said they are happy they will be missing the storm.

“I’m definitely grateful that I’ll be missing that, and sorry to everyone else that has to experience those difficult moments,” one traveler told 7NEWS.

Many airlines are bracing for what’s to come. United, American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, Delta, Alaska Airlines, and Spirit are all issuing travel waivers. Travelers headed in our out or through certain destinations will be allowed to change or cancel their flights at no charge.

The goal of the waivers is to keep people from having to spend the holidays in an airport.

Those planning to travel Thursday or Friday are encouraged to check in with their airlines before heading to the airport to make sure nothing has changed.

In addition to flight cancellations and delays, the Steamship Authority said its extremely likely that ferry service to and from Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard will be cancelled on Friday and Saturday.

Extra trips to the islands will be added for Wednesday and Thursday and change and cancellation fees have been waived for the weekend.

