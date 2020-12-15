Major winter storm could dump up to a foot of snow in many Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Massachusetts ahead of a major midweek storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in many towns and cities.

The winter storm watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and will last through Thursday afternoon for parts of Franklin, Berkshire, Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Worcester, Suffolk, Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties.

Cold air will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday, setting the stage for heavy snow as moisture from the south moves toward New England, according to the 7NEWS team of meteorologists.

Flakes will start flying late Wednesday night with snow intensifying into the Thursday morning commute. The storm will taper off Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday morning, with 8 to 12 inches possible for some communities on the North Shore, in and around Boston, the South Shore, the South Coast, Cape Cod, southern Worcester County, and points west along the Massachusetts-Connecticut boarder.

The remainder of the Bay State could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, including northern Worcester County and points west near the New Hampshire and Vermont boarder.

