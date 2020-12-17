Major winter storm expected to dump a foot of snow in many Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Massachusetts as a major storm dumps snow across the state.

Cold air took hold of New England early Wednesday, setting the stage for snow as moisture from the south moved north.

Flakes began to fall Wednesday evening with a heavy snow band moving in around midnight, dropping 4 inches of snow an hour.

Snow will continue to fall throughout Thursday, making for a slick morning commute.

It is expected to wrap up sometime this evening.

A winter storm warning has been issued until 1 p.m. for all of Massachusetts, excluding Dukes County, which is under a winter weather advisory.

Parts of Worcester, Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties could get up to 15 inches of snow, along with Pittsfield and other areas in northwestern Massachusetts.

The majority of the Bay State is expected to get between 8 and 12 inches, with parts of the South Coast getting between four and eight inches.

Two to 4 inches is projected for part of Cape Cod and Nantucket, while Martha’s Vineyard is only slated to get 1 to 2 inches.

Along with the impact of snow, the eastern coastline, Cape Cod, and the Islands may see coastal flooding.

A coastal flooding advisory has been issued for the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dukes County is also under a high wind warning until 10 a.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

